Earnings results for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last posted its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388 million. Its revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.02%. The high price target for FLWS is $33.00 and the low price target for FLWS is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $25.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not currently pay a dividend. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

In the past three months, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,924,842.00 in company stock. 62.87% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.81% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS



The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 28.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 28.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

