Earnings results for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

1st Source last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm earned $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. 1st Source has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. 1st Source has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1st Source in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.86%. The high price target for SRCE is $43.00 and the low price target for SRCE is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1st Source has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, 1st Source has a forecasted upside of 27.9% from its current price of $33.63. 1st Source has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 1st Source has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of 1st Source is 31.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 1st Source will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.90% next year. This indicates that 1st Source will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

In the past three months, 1st Source insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.22% of the stock of 1st Source is held by insiders. 71.78% of the stock of 1st Source is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE



Earnings for 1st Source are expected to decrease by -14.69% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of 1st Source is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of 1st Source is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. 1st Source has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

