Will Steelcase Inc NYSE:SCS meet your expectations?

Steelcase Inc headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States is reporting their earnings on 03/24/2020 after the bell. Street forecast for the quarter ending Feb 2020 is $0.32.

According to stock market daily analyst this is Lower then same time previous year.Steelcase Inc ,reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

About Steelcase Inc NYSE:SCS

CEO: James P Keane (Mar 2014–)

Website : https://www.steelcase.com/

Steelcase Inc., incorporated on March 16, 1912, provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools. Its seating products include task chairs, which are ergonomic seating that can be used in collaborative or casual settings and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The Company’s technology solutions support group collaboration by integrating furniture and technology. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and doors. It also offers services, which include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services, furniture and asset management and hosted spaces. The Company’s family of brands includes Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex and Turnstone.

Americas

The Company’s Americas segment serves customers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America. Its portfolio of integrated architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers through the Steelcase, Coalesse, Details and Turnstone brands. Its end use customers are multinational, regional or local companies and are distributed across a range of industries and vertical markets, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, insurance and information technology.

EMEA

The Company’s EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa mainly under the Steelcase and Coalesse brands, with a focus on freestanding furniture systems, storage and seating solutions. Its end use customers are multinational, regional or local companies spread across a range of industries and vertical markets, including financial services, higher education, healthcare, government and information technology.

Other Category

The Company’s Other category includes Asia Pacific and Designtex. Asia Pacific serves customers in the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong), India, Australia, Japan and other countries in Southeast Asia, mainly under the Steelcase brand with a focus on freestanding furniture systems, storage and seating solutions. Its end use customers are multinational or regional companies spread across a range of industries. Designtex sells textiles and wall covering products specified by architects and designers directly to end use customers through a direct sales force mainly in North America.

The Company competes with Haworth, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., HNI Corporation and Knoll, Inc.