Earnings results for 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.04.

58.com last released its quarterly earnings results on June 26th, 2020. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $361.37 million during the quarter. 58.com has generated $7.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. 58.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 58.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.42%. The high price target for WUBA is $72.00 and the low price target for WUBA is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

58.com has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.80, 58.com has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $55.67. 58.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com does not currently pay a dividend. 58.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

In the past three months, 58.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.85% of the stock of 58.com is held by insiders. 62.45% of the stock of 58.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA



The P/E ratio of 58.com is 6.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.29. The P/E ratio of 58.com is 6.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 58.05. 58.com has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. 58.com has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here