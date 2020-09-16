Earnings results for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Herman Miller last released its earnings data on June 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Its revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Herman Miller has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herman Miller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.64%. The high price target for MLHR is $33.00 and the low price target for MLHR is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herman Miller has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Herman Miller has a forecasted upside of 32.6% from its current price of $24.88. Herman Miller has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller does not currently pay a dividend. Herman Miller does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

In the past three months, Herman Miller insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $536,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by insiders. 80.71% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR



The P/E ratio of Herman Miller is -138.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Herman Miller is -138.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Herman Miller has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

