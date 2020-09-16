Earnings results for Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Hexindai last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $4.54 million during the quarter. Hexindai has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hexindai has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai does not currently pay a dividend. Hexindai does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

In the past three months, Hexindai insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.82% of the stock of Hexindai is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX



The P/E ratio of Hexindai is -1.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hexindai is -1.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hexindai has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

