Earnings results for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.12%. The high price target for OSH is $66.00 and the low price target for OSH is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health does not currently pay a dividend. Oak Street Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

In the past three months, Oak Street Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $105,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH



Earnings for Oak Street Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.44) per share.

