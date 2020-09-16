Earnings results for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/16/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.76%. The high price target for QTT is $3.70 and the low price target for QTT is $3.70. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qutoutiao has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.70, Qutoutiao has a forecasted upside of 41.8% from its current price of $2.61. Qutoutiao has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao does not currently pay a dividend. Qutoutiao does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

In the past three months, Qutoutiao insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.17% of the stock of Qutoutiao is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT



Earnings for Qutoutiao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qutoutiao is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

