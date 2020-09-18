Earnings results for Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Alterity Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Alterity Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alterity Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.80% of the stock of Alterity Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.61% of the stock of Alterity Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Alterity Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

