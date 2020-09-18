Earnings results for Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Creatd last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.78. The company earned $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Creatd has generated ($2.94) earnings per share over the last year. Creatd has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, September 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Creatd does not currently pay a dividend. Creatd does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Creatd insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Creatd is held by insiders.

Earnings for Creatd are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Creatd is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Creatd is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

