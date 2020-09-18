Earnings results for Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

Dividend Strength: Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar does not currently pay a dividend. Fonar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

In the past three months, Fonar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.58% of the stock of Fonar is held by insiders. 61.10% of the stock of Fonar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR



The P/E ratio of Fonar is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.00. The P/E ratio of Fonar is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 26.84. Fonar has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

