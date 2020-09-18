Earnings results for Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ibio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.51%. The high price target for IBIO is $2.55 and the low price target for IBIO is $2.55. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ibio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.55, Ibio has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $2.35. Ibio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Ibio does not currently pay a dividend. Ibio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

In the past three months, Ibio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,270,449.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO



More latest stories: here