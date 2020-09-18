Earnings results for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-9.7.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales last released its quarterly earnings results on June 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.27. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has generated ($13.04) earnings per share over the last year. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, September 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.35%. The high price target for IRCP is $9.50 and the low price target for IRCP is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $7.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays a meaningful dividend of 3.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.78% next year. This indicates that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

In the past three months, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.61% of the stock of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP



Earnings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.84) to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here