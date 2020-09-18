Earnings results for LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)

LF Capital Acquistion Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Dividend Strength: LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)

LF Capital Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. LF Capital Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC)

In the past three months, LF Capital Acquisition insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,868,185.00 in company stock. Only 21.10% of the stock of LF Capital Acquisition is held by insiders. 88.32% of the stock of LF Capital Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC



LF Capital Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 35.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

