Earnings results for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Dividend Strength: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Marine Petroleum Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

In the past three months, Marine Petroleum Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.44% of the stock of Marine Petroleum Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS



Marine Petroleum Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here