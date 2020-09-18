Earnings results for UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands Inc is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UTZ Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.34%. The high price target for UTZ is $18.00 and the low price target for UTZ is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UTZ Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, UTZ Brands has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $17.92. UTZ Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands does not currently pay a dividend. UTZ Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

In the past three months, UTZ Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.62% of the stock of UTZ Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ



UTZ Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

