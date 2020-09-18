Earnings results for Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 09/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Yintech Investment has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yintech Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Yintech Investment is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Yintech Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Yintech Investment is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Yintech Investment is 36.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.00. The P/E ratio of Yintech Investment is 36.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.59. Yintech Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

