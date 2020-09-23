Earnings results for Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brooge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.84%. The high price target for BROG is $13.00 and the low price target for BROG is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge does not currently pay a dividend. Brooge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG)

In the past three months, Brooge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG



Earnings for Brooge are expected to grow by 300.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Brooge is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of Brooge is 29.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Unclassified sector average P/E ratio of about 1.63. Brooge has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

