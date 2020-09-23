Earnings results for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Centogene last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Centogene has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Centogene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centogene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.00%. The high price target for CNTG is $23.00 and the low price target for CNTG is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene does not currently pay a dividend. Centogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

In the past three months, Centogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.75% of the stock of Centogene is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG



Earnings for Centogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Centogene is -7.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Centogene is -7.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Centogene has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

