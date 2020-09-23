Earnings results for China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Southern Airlines in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. China Southern Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

In the past three months, China Southern Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of China Southern Airlines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH



The P/E ratio of China Southern Airlines is -9.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of China Southern Airlines is -9.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Southern Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

