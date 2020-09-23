Earnings results for Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Corvus Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corvus Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Corvus Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Corvus Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

In the past three months, Corvus Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR



