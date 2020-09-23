Earnings results for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

General Mills last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 1st, 2020. The reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Its revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. General Mills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Mills in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.53%. The high price target for GIS is $72.00 and the low price target for GIS is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

General Mills has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.94, General Mills has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $57.99. General Mills has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Mills has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Mills is 54.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Mills will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.99% next year. This indicates that General Mills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

In the past three months, General Mills insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,920,384.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of General Mills is held by insiders. 72.40% of the stock of General Mills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Mills (NYSE:GIS



Earnings for General Mills are expected to grow by 2.83% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of General Mills is 16.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of General Mills is 16.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 48.83. General Mills has a PEG Ratio of 2.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Mills has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

