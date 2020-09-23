Earnings results for HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H. B. Fuller Company is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

HB Fuller last announced its earnings results on June 24th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. HB Fuller has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. HB Fuller has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HB Fuller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.91%. The high price target for FUL is $60.00 and the low price target for FUL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HB Fuller has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.33, HB Fuller has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $47.77. HB Fuller has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HB Fuller has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of HB Fuller is 21.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HB Fuller will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.29% next year. This indicates that HB Fuller will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

In the past three months, HB Fuller insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,022,269.00 in company stock. Only 4.18% of the stock of HB Fuller is held by insiders. 96.92% of the stock of HB Fuller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL



Earnings for HB Fuller are expected to grow by 29.62% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of HB Fuller is 20.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of HB Fuller is 20.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.66. HB Fuller has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HB Fuller has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

