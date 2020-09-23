Earnings results for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Hoth Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Hoth Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hoth Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hoth Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 352.49%. The high price target for HOTH is $10.00 and the low price target for HOTH is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hoth Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Hoth Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 352.5% from its current price of $2.21. Hoth Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Hoth Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

In the past three months, Hoth Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.27% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 2.14% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH



Hoth Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 9.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

