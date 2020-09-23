Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

JinkoSolar last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 15th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.35. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. JinkoSolar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.96, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.45%. The high price target for JKS is $29.00 and the low price target for JKS is $6.88. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JinkoSolar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.96, JinkoSolar has a forecasted downside of 31.5% from its current price of $27.66. JinkoSolar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

In the past three months, JinkoSolar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.67% of the stock of JinkoSolar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



Earnings for JinkoSolar are expected to grow by 59.08% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $4.82 per share. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 15.91. JinkoSolar has a PEG Ratio of 0.38. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JinkoSolar has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

