Earnings results for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Obseva last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Obseva has generated ($2.49) earnings per share over the last year. Obseva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Obseva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 431.20%. The high price target for OBSV is $36.00 and the low price target for OBSV is $4.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Obseva has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.71, Obseva has a forecasted upside of 431.2% from its current price of $2.77. Obseva has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva does not currently pay a dividend. Obseva does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

In the past three months, Obseva insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.54% of the stock of Obseva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV



Earnings for Obseva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Obseva is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Obseva has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

