Earnings results for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&W Seed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.46%. The high price target for SANW is $6.00 and the low price target for SANW is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

S&W Seed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.33, S&W Seed has a forecasted upside of 88.5% from its current price of $2.83. S&W Seed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed does not currently pay a dividend. S&W Seed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

In the past three months, S&W Seed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of S&W Seed is held by insiders. 75.16% of the stock of S&W Seed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW



Earnings for S&W Seed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of S&W Seed is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of S&W Seed is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. S&W Seed has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

