Earnings results for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Analyst Opinion on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.94%. The high price target for TNP is $12.50 and the low price target for TNP is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a forecasted upside of 53.9% from its current price of $8.12. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.86% next year. This indicates that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

In the past three months, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP



Earnings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH are expected to decrease by -24.29% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is -8.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is -8.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a P/B Ratio of 0.11. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

