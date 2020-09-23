Earnings results for Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weidai in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 434.65%. The high price target for WEI is $5.40 and the low price target for WEI is $5.40. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Weidai has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.40, Weidai has a forecasted upside of 434.7% from its current price of $1.01. Weidai has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai does not currently pay a dividend. Weidai does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

In the past three months, Weidai insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Weidai is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Weidai (NYSE:WEI



Earnings for Weidai are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Weidai is 1.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of Weidai is 1.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.99. Weidai has a P/B Ratio of 0.22. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

