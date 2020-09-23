Earnings results for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Worthington Industries last posted its earnings data on June 25th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653 million. Its revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Worthington Industries has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Worthington Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Worthington Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.82%. The high price target for WOR is $38.00 and the low price target for WOR is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Worthington Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Worthington Industries has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $37.69. Worthington Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Worthington Industries has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Worthington Industries is 42.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Worthington Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.67% next year. This indicates that Worthington Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

In the past three months, Worthington Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,560.00 in company stock. 36.60% of the stock of Worthington Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.37% of the stock of Worthington Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR



Earnings for Worthington Industries are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Worthington Industries is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.40. The P/E ratio of Worthington Industries is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 27.36. Worthington Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

