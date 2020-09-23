Earnings results for Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Youngevity International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,361.13%. The high price target for YGYI is $10.00 and the low price target for YGYI is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International does not currently pay a dividend. Youngevity International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

In the past three months, Youngevity International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.60% of the stock of Youngevity International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.08% of the stock of Youngevity International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI



The P/E ratio of Youngevity International is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Youngevity International is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Youngevity International has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

