Earnings results for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

AAR last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The business earned $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. AAR has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.7. AAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.66%. The high price target for AIR is $55.00 and the low price target for AIR is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AAR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.60, AAR has a forecasted upside of 103.7% from its current price of $17.48. AAR has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR does not currently pay a dividend. AAR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

In the past three months, AAR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.25% of the stock of AAR is held by insiders. 87.34% of the stock of AAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAR (NYSE:AIR



Earnings for AAR are expected to grow by 350.00% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of AAR is 145.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.04. The P/E ratio of AAR is 145.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.05. AAR has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here