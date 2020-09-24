Earnings results for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Aehr Test Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aehr Test Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Aehr Test Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Aehr Test Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Aehr Test Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $117,552.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of Aehr Test Systems is held by insiders. Only 26.38% of the stock of Aehr Test Systems is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Aehr Test Systems is -11.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aehr Test Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

