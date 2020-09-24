Earnings results for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akerna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 365.12%. The high price target for KERN is $18.00 and the low price target for KERN is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna does not currently pay a dividend. Akerna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

In the past three months, Akerna insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.80% of the stock of Akerna is held by insiders. Only 10.15% of the stock of Akerna is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN



Akerna has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

