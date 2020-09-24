Earnings results for Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3.

Analyst Opinion on Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aytu Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 212.50%. The high price target for AYTU is $5.00 and the low price target for AYTU is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aytu Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Aytu Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 212.5% from its current price of $1.28. Aytu Bioscience has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Aytu Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

In the past three months, Aytu Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Aytu Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 7.21% of the stock of Aytu Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU



Earnings for Aytu Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Aytu Bioscience is -0.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aytu Bioscience is -0.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aytu Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here