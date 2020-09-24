Earnings results for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.64%. The high price target for BNTC is $14.00 and the low price target for BNTC is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a forecasted upside of 127.6% from its current price of $6.15. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S does not currently pay a dividend. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

In the past three months, BENITEC BIOPHAR/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S is held by insiders. Only 3.87% of the stock of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC



BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

