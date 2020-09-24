Earnings results for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

BlackBerry last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 24th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company earned $214 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. BlackBerry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackBerry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.16%. The high price target for BB is $7.50 and the low price target for BB is $4.50. There are currently 12 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry does not currently pay a dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

In the past three months, BlackBerry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of BlackBerry is held by insiders. 46.69% of the stock of BlackBerry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB



Earnings for BlackBerry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackBerry is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackBerry is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackBerry has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

