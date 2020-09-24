Earnings results for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

CalAmp last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 25th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business earned $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.29 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CalAmp has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. CalAmp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CalAmp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.51%. The high price target for CAMP is $13.00 and the low price target for CAMP is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CalAmp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.04, CalAmp has a forecasted upside of 24.5% from its current price of $8.06. CalAmp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

CalAmp does not currently pay a dividend. CalAmp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CalAmp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,310.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of CalAmp is held by insiders. 75.45% of the stock of CalAmp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CalAmp is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CalAmp has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

