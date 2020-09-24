Earnings results for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax Inc is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

CarMax last posted its earnings data on June 19th, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm earned $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CarMax has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. CarMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.17%. The high price target for KMX is $135.00 and the low price target for KMX is $75.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.75, CarMax has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $105.93. CarMax has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax does not currently pay a dividend. CarMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

In the past three months, CarMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $51,564,723.00 in company stock. Only 1.99% of the stock of CarMax is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CarMax (NYSE:KMX



Earnings for CarMax are expected to grow by 81.29% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $5.33 per share. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 28.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.04. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 28.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 31.53. CarMax has a PEG Ratio of 2.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarMax has a P/B Ratio of 4.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here