Earnings results for China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co. Limited is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3.

China Finance Online last posted its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $9.84 million during the quarter. China Finance Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China Finance Online has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Dividend Strength: China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online does not currently pay a dividend. China Finance Online does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

In the past three months, China Finance Online insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.38% of the stock of China Finance Online is held by insiders. Only 3.85% of the stock of China Finance Online is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC



The P/E ratio of China Finance Online is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Finance Online has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

