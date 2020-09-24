Earnings results for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Darden Restaurants last posted its earnings data on June 25th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year. Darden Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

32 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.33%. The high price target for DRI is $135.00 and the low price target for DRI is $50.00. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Darden Restaurants has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Darden Restaurants has been the subject of 20 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

In the past three months, Darden Restaurants insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Darden Restaurants is held by insiders. 88.70% of the stock of Darden Restaurants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI



Earnings for Darden Restaurants are expected to grow by 84.64% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $5.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Darden Restaurants is -225.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Darden Restaurants has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Darden Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

