Earnings results for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IBEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.84%. The high price target for IBEX is $23.00 and the low price target for IBEX is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX does not currently pay a dividend. IBEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

In the past three months, IBEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX



