The Intergroup Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

InterGroup last released its earnings data on June 18th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $15.02 million during the quarter. InterGroup has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. InterGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

InterGroup does not currently pay a dividend. InterGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, InterGroup insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $37,440.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 69.50% of the stock of InterGroup is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.69% of the stock of InterGroup is held by institutions.

