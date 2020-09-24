Earnings results for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Jabil last announced its earnings data on June 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business earned $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.6. Jabil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jabil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.93%. The high price target for JBL is $45.00 and the low price target for JBL is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jabil has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jabil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jabil is 17.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jabil will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.81% next year. This indicates that Jabil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

In the past three months, Jabil insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $525,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Jabil is held by insiders. 89.50% of the stock of Jabil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jabil (NYSE:JBL



Earnings for Jabil are expected to grow by 903.70% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 134.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.04. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 134.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.19. Jabil has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Jabil has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

