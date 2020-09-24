Earnings results for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Jefferies Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Jefferies Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.67%. The high price target for JEF is $26.00 and the low price target for JEF is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Jefferies Financial Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Jefferies Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Jefferies Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 37.7% from its current price of $17.07. Jefferies Financial Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jefferies Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jefferies Financial Group is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jefferies Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.80% next year. This indicates that Jefferies Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

In the past three months, Jefferies Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $81,350.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.80% of the stock of Jefferies Financial Group is held by insiders. 70.80% of the stock of Jefferies Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF



Earnings for Jefferies Financial Group are expected to grow by 50.55% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Jefferies Financial Group is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.04. The P/E ratio of Jefferies Financial Group is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

