Earnings results for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 309.00%. The high price target for PTN is $2.00 and the low price target for PTN is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palatin Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

In the past three months, Palatin Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN



