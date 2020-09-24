Earnings results for Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 09/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paramount Gold Nevada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.16%. The high price target for PZG is $1.80 and the low price target for PZG is $1.80. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paramount Gold Nevada has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.80, Paramount Gold Nevada has a forecasted upside of 62.2% from its current price of $1.11. Paramount Gold Nevada has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada does not currently pay a dividend. Paramount Gold Nevada does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

In the past three months, Paramount Gold Nevada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Paramount Gold Nevada is held by insiders. Only 2.01% of the stock of Paramount Gold Nevada is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG



