Earnings results for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5899999999999999.

Scholastic last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $284 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Scholastic has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Scholastic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dividend Strength: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scholastic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Scholastic will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Scholastic may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

In the past three months, Scholastic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.28% of the stock of Scholastic is held by insiders. 76.05% of the stock of Scholastic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL



Earnings for Scholastic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scholastic has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

