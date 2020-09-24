Earnings results for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.98%. The high price target for TCOM is $39.00 and the low price target for TCOM is $24.80. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trip.com Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.53, Trip.com Group has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $27.66. Trip.com Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trip.com Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

In the past three months, Trip.com Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.98% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by insiders. 70.31% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM



Earnings for Trip.com Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.96) to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -37.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -37.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trip.com Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

