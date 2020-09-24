Earnings results for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.22.

Analyst Opinion on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.04%. The high price target for MTN is $278.00 and the low price target for MTN is $190.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Vail Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

In the past three months, Vail Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by insiders. 97.22% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN



Earnings for Vail Resorts are expected to grow by 45.94% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is 58.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.04. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is 58.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.52. Vail Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 5.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

